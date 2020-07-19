New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening / Arrest on Warrant (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501786

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2020, 0055 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pond Rd. in the Town of Monkton

VIOLATIONS:

-Arrest on Warrant (x2)

-Domestic Assault

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

-Unlawful Mischief

-Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Christopher M. Allen

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/19/2020 at 0055 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred in the Town of Monkton.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Christopher M. Allen (39) of St. Albans had assaulted a household member. It was also determined that Allen had prevented access to emergency services for the victim, destroyed their cell phone, made several threats to endanger their life, and was wanted on two arrest warrants.

Allen was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later transported to and lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.