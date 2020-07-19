NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B501783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Dr. and Bishop Hill Rd.

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Aaron Sears

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/18/2020, at approximately at 2135 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Park Drive and Bishop Hill Rd. in the Town of Orwell. While on scene, Troopers identified the operator as Aaron Sears (33). Preliminary investigation indicates Sears was travelling on Parks Drive when he left the roadway and struck a series of small trees. While speaking with Sears, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol impairment and taken to Porter Hospital by Middlebury Rescue due to his injuries.

Troopers determined Sears had been operating his vehicle while intoxicated. Sears was processed for DUI #3 and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.