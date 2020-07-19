Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 86 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,872 in the last 365 days.

07-18-2020 The All-New Keno Go Available Statewide on July 19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery’s all-new Keno Go game will be available for sale everywhere lottery tickets are sold beginning Sunday,  July 19. The new game features a top prize of $100,000, draws that occur every three minutes, and gives players the ability to watch the drawings anywhere through the West Virginia Lottery’s convenience app.

Keno Go takes the popular game to a new level by offering a new game every three minutes, seven days a week, from 5 A.M. to 3:45 A.M.  The more numbers a player plays and matches, the more they win, with a top prize of $100,000 for a 10 spot.

Tickets can be purchased at any Lottery retail location and cost as little as $1 per play, per draw. Players can fill out a paper play slip at retail, use the mobile app to create a digital play slip that is scanned at retail, or select plays at a Lottery vending machine at select locations.  

The West Virginia Lottery’s random number generator randomly draws 20 numbers out of a pool of 80 numbers and a BONUS multiplier. Players win by matching some of all of their numbers to the 20 that are drawn. Draws are shown on Keno monitors in select social space locations, on the lottery’s mobile app, and online at www.wvlottery.com.

Keno Go also allows players to use a BONUS feature and double their wager. Adding the BONUS feature multiplies a potential prize by 3, 4, 5 or even 10 times.

For more information and complete rules, prizes and odds go online to www.WVLottery.com.

West Virginia Lottery proceeds benefit Education, Seniors and Tourism.

www.WVLottery.com

You just read:

07-18-2020 The All-New Keno Go Available Statewide on July 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.