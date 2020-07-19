07-18-2020 The All-New Keno Go Available Statewide on July 19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery’s all-new Keno Go game will be available for sale everywhere lottery tickets are sold beginning Sunday, July 19. The new game features a top prize of $100,000, draws that occur every three minutes, and gives players the ability to watch the drawings anywhere through the West Virginia Lottery’s convenience app.

Keno Go takes the popular game to a new level by offering a new game every three minutes, seven days a week, from 5 A.M. to 3:45 A.M. The more numbers a player plays and matches, the more they win, with a top prize of $100,000 for a 10 spot.

Tickets can be purchased at any Lottery retail location and cost as little as $1 per play, per draw. Players can fill out a paper play slip at retail, use the mobile app to create a digital play slip that is scanned at retail, or select plays at a Lottery vending machine at select locations.

The West Virginia Lottery’s random number generator randomly draws 20 numbers out of a pool of 80 numbers and a BONUS multiplier. Players win by matching some of all of their numbers to the 20 that are drawn. Draws are shown on Keno monitors in select social space locations, on the lottery’s mobile app, and online at www.wvlottery.com.

Keno Go also allows players to use a BONUS feature and double their wager. Adding the BONUS feature multiplies a potential prize by 3, 4, 5 or even 10 times.

For more information and complete rules, prizes and odds go online to www.WVLottery.com.

West Virginia Lottery proceeds benefit Education, Seniors and Tourism.

www.WVLottery.com