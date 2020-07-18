Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Accidents Duty to Stop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B402363

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 29th, 2020 at approximately 0749 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 140

VIOLATION: Accidents – Duty to Stop

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Ruane

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Christian Schmelzenbach

AGE: 23 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 29th, 2020 at approximately 0749 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle complaint at N Main Street & Depot Street, in the Town of Wallingford, Vermont.

 

Through investigation it was determined that Kevin Ruane caused damage to Schmelzenbach’s vehicle on VT RT 140. Ruane fled the scene of the accident without exchanging information. Ruane was later located and issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 28th, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

