Rutland Barracks / Accidents Duty to Stop
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402363
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773 9101
DATE/TIME: June 29th, 2020 at approximately 0749 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 140
VIOLATION: Accidents – Duty to Stop
ACCUSED: Kevin Ruane
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont
VICTIM: Christian Schmelzenbach
AGE: 23 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tinmouth, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 29th, 2020 at approximately 0749 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle complaint at N Main Street & Depot Street, in the Town of Wallingford, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that Kevin Ruane caused damage to Schmelzenbach’s vehicle on VT RT 140. Ruane fled the scene of the accident without exchanging information. Ruane was later located and issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 28th, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.