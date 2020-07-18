Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault - Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103257
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020 1954 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane Hill Rd
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Joseph Runge
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/18/20 the Vermont State Police received a 911 call for a family disturbance at an address on Newfane Hill Road.
Joseph Runge was found to have assaulted a family member. He was arrested for domestic assault. During the arrest, Runge made an attempt to flee. He
was apprehended and also charged with resisting arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/20 - 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.