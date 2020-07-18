Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault - Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                         

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020 1954 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane Hill Rd

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Runge                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/18/20 the Vermont State Police received a 911 call for a family disturbance at an address on Newfane Hill Road.

 

Joseph Runge was found to have assaulted a family member. He was arrested for domestic assault. During the arrest, Runge made an attempt to flee. He

was apprehended and also charged with resisting arrest.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/20  -  1230 hours         

COURT: Windham

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

