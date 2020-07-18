Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault - Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103257

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020 1954 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane Hill Rd

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Joseph Runge

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/18/20 the Vermont State Police received a 911 call for a family disturbance at an address on Newfane Hill Road.

Joseph Runge was found to have assaulted a family member. He was arrested for domestic assault. During the arrest, Runge made an attempt to flee. He

was apprehended and also charged with resisting arrest.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/20 - 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.