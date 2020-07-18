Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,103 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Crash on I-84 MM 95

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Saturday July 18, 2020

At approximately 18:21 hours, on 07/17/2020, Troopers were notified of a crash blocking the freeway on I-84 westbound at milepost 95. Upon arrival, Troopers found that there were two vehicles involved. A BMW passenger car was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 95 at a high rate of speed according to witnesses.  A Mercury passenger car was traveling westbound I-84 at the same location. The driver of the BMW veered quickly to the left and went through the cable barrier in the median and collided head-on with the Mercury passenger car. A passenger in the Mercury passenger car sustained fatal injuries from the accident. Impairment and excessive speed are being looked at as possible contributing factors for the driver of the BMW. Westbound traffic on I-84 was diverted for about 4 hours for the investigation.

***The deceased passenger has been identified as Gladys Vause, 92, of Morgan, UT.***

###

posted 1 hour ago

You just read:

Fatal Crash on I-84 MM 95

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.