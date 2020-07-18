Fatal Crash on I-84 MM 95

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Saturday July 18, 2020

At approximately 18:21 hours, on 07/17/2020, Troopers were notified of a crash blocking the freeway on I-84 westbound at milepost 95. Upon arrival, Troopers found that there were two vehicles involved. A BMW passenger car was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 95 at a high rate of speed according to witnesses. A Mercury passenger car was traveling westbound I-84 at the same location. The driver of the BMW veered quickly to the left and went through the cable barrier in the median and collided head-on with the Mercury passenger car. A passenger in the Mercury passenger car sustained fatal injuries from the accident. Impairment and excessive speed are being looked at as possible contributing factors for the driver of the BMW. Westbound traffic on I-84 was diverted for about 4 hours for the investigation.

***The deceased passenger has been identified as Gladys Vause, 92, of Morgan, UT.***

###

