Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303013
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020 1702 hours
LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kelsey Copeland
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and the female who was identified as Kelsey Copeland. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Copeland had physically assaulted the victim. Copeland was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks without incident. Copeland was later released on conditions of release and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/20/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached