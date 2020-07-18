Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303013

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020 1702 hours

LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Kelsey Copeland

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and the female who was identified as Kelsey Copeland. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Copeland had physically assaulted the victim. Copeland was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks without incident. Copeland was later released on conditions of release and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/20/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached