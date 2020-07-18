Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,208 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:20A303013

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/17/2020 1702 hours

LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kelsey Copeland                       

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT 

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and the female who was identified as Kelsey Copeland. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Copeland had physically assaulted the victim. Copeland was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks without incident. Copeland was later released on conditions of release and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/20/2020 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.