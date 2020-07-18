Ramp Detours Scheduled for I-283/Route 283/PA Turnpike in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County; Detours associated with Route 283 reconstruction project

Harrisburg, PA – Weather permitting, a contractor will close ramps the nights of Sunday, July 19, and Monday, July 20, for paving operations as part of the Route 283 reconstruction project in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

On Sunday night, the contractor will close the Route 283 westbound ramp to the PA Turnpike, the ramp from the turnpike to Route 283 eastbound, and the Eisenhower Boulevard northbound ramp to the turnpike. The Route 283 westbound ramp to the PA Turnpike, and the ramp from the turnpike to Route 283 eastbound will not be closed at the same time.

The detour for the Route 283 westbound ramp to the turnpike is I-283 northbound to Exit 2 (Route 441, Swatara). Turn left at the end of the ramp onto Lindle Road/Route 441. Turn left at the signal onto the ramp to I-283 southbound and follow to the turnpike;

The turnpike to Route 283 eastbound detour is I-283 northbound to Exit 2 (Route 441, Swatara). Turn left at the end of the ramp onto Lindle Road/Route 441. Turn left at the signal onto the ramp to I-283 southbound to ramp to Route 283 eastbound;

The detour for Eisenhower Boulevard northbound to the turnpike will use Eisenhower Boulevard north through the signal at Route 283. Turn right at the signal onto Lindle Road/Route 441. Turn right onto the ramp to I-283 South. Merge onto I-283 South and follow it to the turnpike.

On Monday night, the contractor will close the Interstate 283 southbound ramp to Route 283 eastbound, and the Route 283 eastbound ramp to I-283 northbound.

The Interstate 283 southbound ramp to Route 283 eastbound detour is I-283 southbound to Exit 2 (PA 441, Swatara). Turn right at the end of the ramp onto Lindle Road/PA 441 North. Turn left at the signal onto Eisenhower Boulevard. Turn left at the signal onto Route 283 eastbound.

The detour for the Route 283 eastbound ramp to I-283 northbound is continue east on Route 283 and exit at North Union Street/Fulling Mill Road. Turn left at the end of the ramp onto North Union Street. Turn left at the signal onto the ramp to Route 283 westbound and take 283 westbound to I-283 northbound.

Work will be performed nightly from approximately 8PM to 6 AM.

This work is part of an $89.4 million project being conducted by Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, to rebuild six miles of Route 283 as well as the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Union Street, and Vine Street interchanges. Work began in the spring of 2017 with rehabilitation of the three structures that carry Newberry Road, Union Street, and Vine Street over Route 283. Westbound Route 283 was rebuilt in 2018 and Eastbound Route 283 was reconstructed in 2019. Final paving is currently being performed.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

Source: PennDOT Engineering District 8

###