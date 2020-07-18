Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roundabout Construction to Begin at Route 34, Route 850 and Pisgah St. Road in Carroll Township, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a roundabout project is set to begin next week at the intersection of Route 34 (Spring Road), Route 850 (Valley Road) and Pisgah St. Road in the Village of Shermans Dale in Carrol Township, Perry County.

Site prep for this project will begin Monday, July 20. This work includes tree clearing, structure demolition and earth moving activities.

Traffic impacts will be limited to shoulder closures during this phase of the project.

Updates will be issued prior to the implementation of additional project phases, including detour phases.

H&K Group, of Skippack PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,832,034 project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

