Prepare for Extreme Heat This Weekend

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today urged New Yorkers statewide to take precautions ahead of potentially dangerous heat conditions that are expected to begin early Saturday and last through the weekend. Heat index values ranging from the low-90s to 100 degrees are possible throughout the entire timeframe and across much of the state. New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

"Forecasts are calling for a wave of extreme heat in the coming days and I am urging all New Yorkers to make sure they are taking all necessary precautions," Governor Cuomo said. "This type of weather can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Be sure to check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through the extreme temperatures. And if you do visit beaches and pools, be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing."

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s in the Western New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, with rest of the state experiencing even hotter weather with temperatures in the 90s. On Sunday, temperatures will intensify with the entire state forecast to experience temperatures in the 90s, with the possibility of some areas reaching as high as 100.

This period of hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. People who are susceptible to heat related illnesses - including young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory diseases such as asthma - should take necessary steps to stay cool as temperatures rise.

During this high-heat period, the State's utilities are suspending any planned outage work to ensure enough electric capacity is available to meet customer's needs. Customer conservation and voluntary reduction communications will also be a focus. The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) will be monitoring electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise.

If necessary, DPS will activate the Peak Load Reduction Program for all New York State agencies. In addition, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) will activate their voluntary Emergency Response Demand Program to curtail load as necessary.

State Parks beaches and pools also remain open. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, density reductions of 50 percent of total capacity are in place. Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should check https://parks.ny.gov/ for capacity alerts and closure announcements.

Heat Tips Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly. To help New Yorkers stay safe during excessive heat the Governor offered the following tips:

The following people are most at risk: