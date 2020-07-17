Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,202 in the last 365 days.

Piute Reservoir Algal Bloom Monitoring 2020

COVID-19: In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is limiting person-to-person contact and will close our offices to the public starting on April 3. Please contact DEQ here to conduct business.

Due to state budget cuts, the harmful algal bloom program is being funded by EPA through a one-time grant. This limits DWQ’s monitoring to 18 priority waterbodies in Utah.

Report a Bloom

24-Hour DEQ Environment Incidents Line: (801) 536-4123

Call Utah Poison Control Center

If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, call (800) 222-1222.

Update July 9, 2020

Piute Reservoir is under a Health Watch after Utah State Park personnel observed surface and water-column cyanobacteria on July 3, 2020, near a swimming cove within the State Park. A Health Watch is not a formal advisory level but rather an indicator that a bloom may exist or become more severe based on available information from the DEQ Division of Water Quality (DWQ) and Department of Health. Indicators can include visual reports. The Central Utah Public Health Department and Utah State Parks have been notified.

DWQ plans to sample Piute Reservoir within the next seven days.

Last updated: July 17, 2020 at 4:41 pm

You just read:

Piute Reservoir Algal Bloom Monitoring 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.