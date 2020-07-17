Piute Reservoir Algal Bloom Monitoring 2020

COVID-19 : In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is limiting person-to-person contact and will close our offices to the public starting on April 3. Please contact DEQ here to conduct business.

Due to state budget cuts, the harmful algal bloom program is being funded by EPA through a one-time grant. This limits DWQ’s monitoring to 18 priority waterbodies in Utah. Report a Bloom 24-Hour DEQ Environment Incidents Line: (801) 536-4123 Call Utah Poison Control Center If you believe you or your pet have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, call (800) 222-1222.

Update July 9, 2020

Piute Reservoir is under a Health Watch after Utah State Park personnel observed surface and water-column cyanobacteria on July 3, 2020, near a swimming cove within the State Park. A Health Watch is not a formal advisory level but rather an indicator that a bloom may exist or become more severe based on available information from the DEQ Division of Water Quality (DWQ) and Department of Health. Indicators can include visual reports. The Central Utah Public Health Department and Utah State Parks have been notified.

DWQ plans to sample Piute Reservoir within the next seven days.