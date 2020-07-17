Several State Highways Restricted Next week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia

07/17/2020

King of Prussia PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on several state highways in Philadelphia for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work schedule is:

Philadelphia

Tuesday, July 21, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound I-95 ramp to westbound I-676;

Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, left lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (City Line Avenue) between the I-76 interchange and Ridge Avenue;

Wednesday, July 22, through Saturday, July 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, right lane closures are scheduled on Passyunk Avenue between 61st Street and 28th Street;

Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between U.S.13/U.S. 30 West and Spring Garden Street interchanges;

Saturday, July 25, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, alternating left and right lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (City Line Avenue) between Presidential Boulevard and the Gustine Lake Interchange; and

Saturday, July 25, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a ramp closure is scheduled from westbound I-76 to northbound U.S, 1 (City Line Avenue). During the closure, motorists are advised to use I-76 West, Green Lane/Belmont Avenue interchange, and I-76 East.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #