Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,209 in the last 365 days.

2020-07-17 15:15:27.337 Missouri Lottery Director to Chair Powerball Group

2020-07-17 15:15:27.337

Story Photo

May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, has been elected to chair the Powerball Product Group by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

"This is a challenging time for multi-state games, and I look forward to guiding this group in our strategic initiative to improve Powerball sales,” Reardon said.

“We are committed to fully exploring a variety of possibilities – including a new add-on feature and additional draw days – to see how we can best enhance and advance ‘America’s Game.’”

Last year, the directors approved a set of game development criteria to help the Powerball Product Group make future game decisions.

“New games need to be flexible, scalable, simple, winnable and entertaining, as well as align-able with lotteries’ existing game portfolios,” she added. “My goal is to get a few states to start a new Powerball add-on game (“Double Play”), which meets that criteria, and add states as they are able to come on board. This will help create more regular Powerball play at lower jackpot levels.”

Reardon has served as executive director of the Missouri Lottery since December 2009. In that time, she has led the organization from annual sales of $968.5 million to more than $1.5 billion, and profits for public education have achieved record levels.

MUSL is a non-profit, government-benefit association owned and operated by its 38 member lotteries.  

You just read:

2020-07-17 15:15:27.337 Missouri Lottery Director to Chair Powerball Group

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.