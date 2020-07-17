2020-07-17 15:15:27.337 Missouri Lottery Director to Chair Powerball Group

2020-07-17 15:15:27.337

May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, has been elected to chair the Powerball Product Group by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

"This is a challenging time for multi-state games, and I look forward to guiding this group in our strategic initiative to improve Powerball sales,” Reardon said.

“We are committed to fully exploring a variety of possibilities – including a new add-on feature and additional draw days – to see how we can best enhance and advance ‘America’s Game.’”

Last year, the directors approved a set of game development criteria to help the Powerball Product Group make future game decisions.

“New games need to be flexible, scalable, simple, winnable and entertaining, as well as align-able with lotteries’ existing game portfolios,” she added. “My goal is to get a few states to start a new Powerball add-on game (“Double Play”), which meets that criteria, and add states as they are able to come on board. This will help create more regular Powerball play at lower jackpot levels.”

Reardon has served as executive director of the Missouri Lottery since December 2009. In that time, she has led the organization from annual sales of $968.5 million to more than $1.5 billion, and profits for public education have achieved record levels.

MUSL is a non-profit, government-benefit association owned and operated by its 38 member lotteries.