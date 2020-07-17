Route 4012 Bradys Run Road Second Slide Repair Begins Monday in Brighton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on a second slide on Bradys Run Road (Route 4012) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, July 20 weather permitting.

Slide repair work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday requiring the closure of Bradys Run Road between Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) and Achortown Road. Crews from A. Folino Construction, Inc. will conduct work on the nearly $1.50 million slide remediation project which also includes pavement restoration, guiderail updates, drainage upgrades, sign and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. To allow the work to occur, Bradys Run Road will close to traffic in the slide area continuously through mid-November.

All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Slide

From Bradys Run Road, turn left onto Park Road (Route 4018)

Park Road becomes Dutch Ridge Road

Turn left onto Wildwood Road (Route 4033)

Turn left onto Route 51

Follow Route 51 back to Bradys Run Road

End detour

East of the Slide

This is the second slide repair project on Bradys Run Road in 2020. Currently, Bradys Run Road is closed between May Road and Grange Road through late August.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

