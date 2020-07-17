Southbound Route 28 Lane Restriction Begins Monday in O’Hara Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage improvement work on Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, July 20 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 28 between the Harmar (Exit 11) and RIDC Drive (Exit 10) interchanges weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, July 27. Crew from Allison Park Contractors will conduct inlet cleaning and pipe location work.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

