I-376 Ramp Improvement Work Begins Monday in Chippewa Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work of the westbound I-376 off-ramp at the Chippewa interchange in Chippewa Township, Lawrence County, will begin Monday, July 20 weather permitting.

A long-term shoulder closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday to allow improvement work to widen the westbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 51 at the Chippewa (Exit 31) interchange to two lanes. A single 12- foot lane will remain in place on the ramp while the work occurs through late September.

Additional work includes concrete patching, milling and paving, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, curb ramp installation, sign improvements, and pavement markings.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

