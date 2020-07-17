Route 51 West Carson Street Restrictions Monday, Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing rail road structure work on West Carson Street (Route 51) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, July 20-21 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on West Carson Street between Earl Street and Edgecliff Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews will conduct work on the overhead rail road structure.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Chris Patterson at 724-787-0928 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #