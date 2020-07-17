Junior Galette Notifies General Managers of NFL Teams He is Ready and Medically Cleared to Play
Junior Galette pens an Open Letter to the NFL Commissioner and issues a statement to managers of all 32 teamsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL Star, philanthropist, and activist Junior Galette, has notified all 32 NFL teams he is in the best shape of his life and ready to play and perform at an elite level for a team. The Haitian American outside linebacker is best known for his back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, role as player-elected captain, and $42M deal with the New Orleans Saints, as well as his statistically elite season with the Washington Redskins after overcoming two season-ending injuries. In the 2017-2018 season, playing with top passers Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan, Galette outperformed his League-minimum deal, ranking 3rd in the league in pressure rate and 37 total QB pressures, as a sub-rusher appearing in all 16 games. Galette has challenged the NFL on pay discrimination, its policies and practices that squelch player protest, and its failure to acknowledge systemic oppression of Black people in America and Black players in the League.
After speaking out against pay discrimination and racial injustices, Galette hasn’t played a snap in the NFL. In speaking out against racial injustice in the NFL, Galette violated the League’s unspoken rule—“protect the shield”— and became a blacklist target. The unfortunate truth of the matter has now become painfully clear, after calling out the league for pay discrimination, and team-specific accounts of inequality, he has been unable to find a team to call home. Entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie who then built and proved his elite skill set over the years, Galette has proven his ability to overcome all life and the NFL throws at him. Despite a plethora of uncontrollable factors, including on-the-job injuries, he continues to sharpen his abilities in daily workouts, and now after the forced hiatus, Galette is in the best shape of his life and is hungry to stage a return and make an impact for a team off the edge.
In early June, in response to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a statement condemning racism, broadcasting his intent to support player protest, and stating a willingness to listen to players’ concerns. Following that statement, Galette wrote an Open Letter to Commissioner Goodell asking the NFL to act on its promise to listen to players and their concerns, and hear his story of racism and collusion in the NFL against a Black player who spoke out on pay discrimination. Galette’s letter went unanswered.
Thereafter, in late-June Galette sent a letter to all 32 teams detailing his resume, excellent condition, and readiness and desire to play. Like with his Open Letter, no response has been received. Since then, Galette has taken steps to make his voice heard and commenced the grievance process for the collusion perpetuated against him by submission of a formal demand to the NFL by his legal team. Galette is tackling the issues of racism and pay discrimination, and the repercussions for Black players who speak out about these issues head on and challenging the NFL and its teams to make meaningful policy changes. Galette is seeking a playing opportunity after two years of being blackballed, and a chance to contribute to a team with his on-the-field elite performance and off-the-field conversations addressing systemic racism in the league. He is open to working with top officials and the media to ensure the issues raised are adequately dealt with.
