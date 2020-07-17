SC DSS Honors March Employees of the Month

July 17, 2020 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The five most recently selected were: Jacquelyne Battle, Staff Development & Training Division, State Office; Jacqueline Brown, Economic Services, Lowcountry Region; Amylynn Emily, Child Protective Services, Laurens County; Esther Timmerman, Adult Protective Services, Aiken County; Dawn Loflin, Economic Services, Greenville County.

Staff selected as part of the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the State Director Michael Leach along with other honorees, a dedicated parking space, a photo and write-up displayed at State Office and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.