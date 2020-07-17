Pathways Bioscience Announces Scientific Publication of Collaborative Research on Helianthemum nummularium Alpine Plant

This plant, which is over-represented in the diets of local ungulates in the Alps, was found to activate the cell protective Nrf2 transcription factor

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathways Bioscience LLC, a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs and dietary supplements that act on gene transcription pathways, and the provider of the Nrf2 activating dietary supplements PB123 and PB125announces the recent peer-reviewed publication of a scientific paper entitled "Phytochemical and Biological Investigation of Helianthemum nummularium, a High Altitude Growing Alpine Plant Overrepresented in Ungulates Diets" in the journal Planta Medica."This publication describes a collaborative study carried out in the laboratories of Dr. Isabelle Hiniger-Favier and Dr. Ahcène Boumendjel at the Université Grenoble Alpes in Grenoble, France, by Prof. Boumendjel's PhD student Mathieu Agostini in the Département de Pharmacochimie Moléculaire. We were honored to host Prof. Hiniger-Favier as a visiting scientist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and work with her on determining the Nrf2 activation properties of extracts from the Helianthemum nummularium alpine plant," said Prof. Joe McCord, the scientific leader and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience."In mammals the Nrf2 transcription is widely recognized as being the master regulator of cytoprotective genes," said Dr. Brooks Hybertson, President/CEO and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience, "so we were fascinated by our finding that this Helianthemum nummularium alpine plant - that is overrepresented in the diets of co-localized animals - contains phytochemical compounds that activate the Nrf2 pathway. Nature has a way of teaching animals which foods to eat to help keep them healthy, and the Nrf2 activation properties we found in Helianthemum nummularium may be an important reason why they consume this one."