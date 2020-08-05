Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates Chapter 11 Loan Discount on $4.14M SBA loan for Car Wash Owner in Georgia
Ch 11 Advisor Reduces $4.14M SBA Loan Down to $3.6M paid over 5 yrs, & Lowers Int Rate to 0% on $500K Portion of the Discounted Loan. No Cash Required Up Front
Once on Board, We Determined a Major Loan Restructure Was In Order & Our Bank Negotiations Resulted In a Significant Loan Discount With No Up Front Cash Required & 5 yrs To Pay Off The Discounted Note”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group www.restructuringexperts.com a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications, and the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID-19 Pandemic, announced today that they have negotiated the discount and modification of a $4,140,000 SBA loan secured by a Carwash in Gwinnett Georgia. The Loan Discount and Modification was needed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown that resulted in multiple events of default under the loan documents including mortgage payments being missed.
The firm was retained by the Property Owner to analyze the financial viability of the Carwash, determine the feasibility of a Chapter 11 loan modification under the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown, and to negotiate a discount and loan modification tailored to the undulating cash flow on the property caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown.
The firm also analyzed, structured, and submitted the loan modification proposal to the bank resulting in a $544,000 discount for the property owner as well as a 5 year period within which the remaining discounted balance can be paid.
In addition to negotiating the loan restructure , Restructuring Advisory Group negotiated a deferred payment schedule wherein only a $3,100,000 portion of the loan balance accrues interest while the $500,000 remaining balance accrues 0% interest over 5 year term of the restructured loan.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
