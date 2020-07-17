PBiS Program Information | Nebraska Department of Education

Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBiS) is an evidence based, data-informed process that works to increase student achievement, school attendance, and academic success while decreasing challenging student behaviors. Using a systemic approach that includes all students, staff, parents, and settings, PBiS creates safer and more effective schools. PBiS has met with resounding success nationwide and in Nebraska

What is PBiS?

PBiS is a behavior based and research validated process that increases the capacity of schools, families, and communities to develop preventive, proactive, positive environments. The process focuses on building school-wide, classroom and individual systems of support general enough to assist all students, but focused enough to provide students at risk individual help.

Expected behaviors are defined, taught, and randomly reinforced; desired behaviors increase and unwanted behaviors diminish.

•NPBiS Brochure (pdf) – Includes diagram of the PBiS Model for Success. •Network Schools Map (pdf)

PBiS Expectations for Success

When PBiS is implemented with fidelity, schools experience increased time for instruction, greater academic success, and more positive student behaviors. Successful Nebraska PBiS (NPBiS) schools begin implementing the process by:

Selecting a leadership team that meets monthly to develop and guide the PBiS process with input from all staff

Engaging the entire school staff in teaching, practicing, reviewing, and reinforcing student expectations

Completing all program documentation (listed in the PBiS Expectations document to the right)

Attending PBiS related professional development training and events

