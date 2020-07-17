INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTION COLLECTIVE and DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS Present THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- As we all continue to adjust to life with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, IDC and DLP are excited to showcase the amazing independent talent on the IDC roster of artists with their first ever streaming music festival! Featuring performances by ROCKER T, INDUBIOUS, HAJI MIKE, THE WALK-A-BOUT, CORNELL “CC” CARTER, ANNA KARNEY, MARK DUDA, CHRIS PECK, AMANDA ABIZAID, and BEN LANG, together with some very special guests, THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL will stream live from around the world at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2020. Tune in LIVE at https://bit.ly/31Ub0Xn
THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL is a free online streaming event. Viewers will be able to contribute directly to the performing artists throughout the festival, many of whom will be present and interacting with fans online before and after their performances. IDC works with a deep pool of groundbreaking artists, and THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL FESTIVAL will be the first of many planned performances in the future.
In business for over 15 years, INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTION COLLECTIVE (IDC) is a marketing and distribution company based in San Francisco. IDC offers customized marketing campaigns together with wide-reaching digital and physical distribution channels. By assembling and managing a Team of industry professionals who work together to promote a project to every possible outlet simultaneously, together with their robust distribution network that provides CDs, Vinyl, DVDs, and other products to thousands of retailers worldwide and hundreds of digital streaming platforms, IDC helps clients establish and grow their careers in the modern era.
IDC is excited to announce the launch of their recently redesigned official website! For more information and additional details about IDC’s services and releases, please visit them at www.independentdistro.com.
DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS (DLP) is a video production company that prides in delivering premium video production & marketing, LIVE streams & event coverage, as well as training & consultation. DLP helps companies and brands define their image, discover their message, and reach their community. Having worked as a video producer for over a decade, Detroit native Gabriel Lamb created DLP and opened its doors for business in San Francisco, CA.
Past DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS clients include Live Fit Gym; Gap Inc.; David Rio SF; Oakland Museum of California; SLINK Jeans; Real Money; Opie and Dixie; AccountingSuite; In Presence; Hot Mountain Dips; Dusty Green Bones Band; Singularity Institute for Artificial Intelligence; Academy of Art University; YMCA; Independent Distribution Collective; Oliso Inc.; Tomorrow Partners; Visualize This; Miller’s East Coast Deli; Victor Little Music; 13th Generation; and Super Sweet Records. For more information, please visit www.digitallambproductions.com.
THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL will stream live from around the world at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2020.
Watch the festival LIVE at: https://bit.ly/31Ub0Xn
Listen to a playlist of the performing artists on Spotify at: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3rEkrEVahIr1eokH8Asfr0
For interview requests or media inquiries please contact:
Billy James
THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL is a free online streaming event. Viewers will be able to contribute directly to the performing artists throughout the festival, many of whom will be present and interacting with fans online before and after their performances. IDC works with a deep pool of groundbreaking artists, and THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL FESTIVAL will be the first of many planned performances in the future.
In business for over 15 years, INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTION COLLECTIVE (IDC) is a marketing and distribution company based in San Francisco. IDC offers customized marketing campaigns together with wide-reaching digital and physical distribution channels. By assembling and managing a Team of industry professionals who work together to promote a project to every possible outlet simultaneously, together with their robust distribution network that provides CDs, Vinyl, DVDs, and other products to thousands of retailers worldwide and hundreds of digital streaming platforms, IDC helps clients establish and grow their careers in the modern era.
IDC is excited to announce the launch of their recently redesigned official website! For more information and additional details about IDC’s services and releases, please visit them at www.independentdistro.com.
DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS (DLP) is a video production company that prides in delivering premium video production & marketing, LIVE streams & event coverage, as well as training & consultation. DLP helps companies and brands define their image, discover their message, and reach their community. Having worked as a video producer for over a decade, Detroit native Gabriel Lamb created DLP and opened its doors for business in San Francisco, CA.
Past DIGITAL LAMB PRODUCTIONS clients include Live Fit Gym; Gap Inc.; David Rio SF; Oakland Museum of California; SLINK Jeans; Real Money; Opie and Dixie; AccountingSuite; In Presence; Hot Mountain Dips; Dusty Green Bones Band; Singularity Institute for Artificial Intelligence; Academy of Art University; YMCA; Independent Distribution Collective; Oliso Inc.; Tomorrow Partners; Visualize This; Miller’s East Coast Deli; Victor Little Music; 13th Generation; and Super Sweet Records. For more information, please visit www.digitallambproductions.com.
THE MID-SUMMER FOG VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL will stream live from around the world at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST SATURDAY, JULY 18, 2020.
Watch the festival LIVE at: https://bit.ly/31Ub0Xn
Listen to a playlist of the performing artists on Spotify at: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3rEkrEVahIr1eokH8Asfr0
For interview requests or media inquiries please contact:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here