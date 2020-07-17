Work to Begin on Route 1001 (Plank Road) Resurfacing Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will begin work Wednesday, July 22, on the first phase of a project to resurface 9.8 miles of Route 1001 (Plank Road) from the Goods Lane Intersection to the Route 764 Intersection in Greenwood in Logan Township and the City of Altoona, Blair County.

On Wednesday, the contractor will begin setting long term traffic control signage and will begin inlet repair work. Most work on this project will take place during the hours of 8:00pm and 6:00am, Sunday through Thursday. Traffic both NB and SB will be reduced to a single lane, and intersections will be flag person-controlled. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.

Crews will start Wednesday, on the section from 2nd Street to Route 764 (Walton Avenue). Also, to start this year, will be work from Frankstown Road to 17th Street, with the remaining sections to be completed in the 2021 construction season.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $6.3 million project is expected to be completed by mid-October 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

