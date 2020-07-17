Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northampton County: Howertown Road Brdige Restricted in Allen Township

County:  Northampton Municipality:  Allen Township Road name:  Howertown Road Between:  PA 329/Nor-Bath Boulevard and Kreidersville Road Type of restriction:  24 Hours Restriction: The Howertown Road Bridge over Dry Run is restricted to one lane of southbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being detoured on PA 329, Airport Road, PA 248 and Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road.

The northbound detour is anticipated to remain in place for three-to-four months while a repair plan is developed.

A recent inspection of the Bridge showed deterioration to multiple beam supports.

The Howertown Road Bridge over Dry Run is an 18 feet long, 26.2 feet wide,  steel I-beam bridge constructed in 1932. This section of Howertown Road has an average daily traffic volume of 4,515 vehicles.

Start date:  7/17/20 Est completion date:  11/20/20

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

