Elizabeth Bridge Single-lane Restrictions Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge (Route 51) in Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills, and West Elizabeth boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, July 20-22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the Elizabeth Bridge in each direction beginning at 9 a.m. Monday morning continuously through 3 p.m. Wednesday as crews conduct bridge deck sealing application work and begin staging equipment for the next phase of work. Traffic will be maintained while the work occurs.

Swank Construction Company LLC is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

