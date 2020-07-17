Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Bridge Washing Starts Monday in Potter Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) in Potter Township, Beaver County will occur Monday and Tuesday, July 20-21 weather permitting.

Bridge washing operations requiring single-lane closures in each direction on I-376 over CSX rail road tracks at the Shell Cracker Plant will occur from noon to 3 p.m. each day.

Crews from DeAngelo Brothers, LLC will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

