Selection Of Official Media Witnesses

NASHVILLE – In accordance with state law, representatives from the following news media agencies have been selected to witness the execution of inmate Harold Nichols #146457. The witnesses were selected from three applications received from recognized Tennessee news organizations to serve as statutorily required witnesses.

The following three media witnesses were selected by the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The witnesses are:

Kimberlee Kruesi - Associated Press Michelle Heron - WRCB-TV Joel Ebert - The Tennessean

The selection was conducted in accordance with the Rules of the Tennessee Department of Correction Adult Services Division, Chapter 0420-3-4, under the authority of TCA 40-23-116.