ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLANATION RELEASED FOR PROPOSED INITIATED CONTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AND PROPOSED INITIATED MEASURE, BOTH DEALING WITH MEDICAID EXPANSION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 17, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that Attorney General Explanations for a proposed initiated constitutional amendment and a proposed initiated measure have been filed with the Secretary of State. These explanations will appear on petitions that will be circulated by the sponsor, Rick Weiland, of the constitutional amendment and the initiated measure. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2021, as certified by the Secretary of State, the proposed amendment may be placed on the ballot for the November 2022 general election.

The initiated constitutional amendment is entitled “An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.”

The initiated measure is entitled “An initiated measure expanding Medicaid eligibility.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed amendment.

CONTACT: Tim Bormann, Chief of Staff, (605) 773-3215