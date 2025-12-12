Attorney General Jackley Announces Parkston Man Convicted of Third Degree Rape

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Parkston, S.D. man has been convicted of Third Degree Rape and Taking Pictures without Consent.

Quinn Scott Bormann, 22, was found guilty Thursday by a Yankton County Circuit Court Jury. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison on the rape charge and one year in the county jail on the taking pictures without consent charge. He will be sentenced March 26, 2026.

“The defendant has been convicted of taking advantage of a victim who was unable to give consent,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I want to commend the victim for the courage in coming forward in this case.”

The incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2024, in Yankton County.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office investigated. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

