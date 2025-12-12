Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,022 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Parkston Man Convicted of Third Degree Rape

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Parkston, S.D. man has been convicted of Third Degree Rape and Taking Pictures without Consent.

Quinn Scott Bormann, 22, was found guilty Thursday by a Yankton County Circuit Court Jury. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison on the rape charge and one year in the county jail on the taking pictures without consent charge. He will be sentenced March 26, 2026.

“The defendant has been convicted of taking advantage of a victim who was unable to give consent,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I want to commend the victim for the courage in coming forward in this case.”

The incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2024, in Yankton County.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office investigated. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

                                                                          -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Parkston Man Convicted of Third Degree Rape

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.