Nashville Skilled Recovery Center Partners with Local Assisted Living Facility to Provide COVID-19 Specialty Care
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with The Opal at Music City, Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville has partnered with the assisted living facility to provide specialty care and clinical support for their residents diagnosed with COVID-19.
Trevecca Center located on Murfreesboro Pike, near the main campus of Trevecca Nazarene University, is a step-down recovery center specializing in respiratory care, and now added to its repertoire treatment center for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to provide support to the incredible residents of The Opal at Music City,” shared Carl Young, Administrator of Trevecca Center.
Trevecca Center has reported that they have supported the recovery of over 80 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. The center has established dedicated, isolated units to provide comprehensive care to those battling the virus.
Young continued, “As a trusted partner of the Tennessee Department of Health, we have had the opportunity to showcase our outstanding clinical capabilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are so honored to extend our care services to our partners in care at The Opal at Music City.”
Trevecca Center administration shared that their facility continues to use the “treat-in-place” model.
“Our treat-in-place model allows our dedicated team to treat patients bedside in real-time. We utilize the guidance of expert physicians through platforms like Telemedicine to provide advanced acute consultation and care 24/7. Telemedicine decreases the rate of hospital transfers and minimizes stress for those under our care as well as their families,” offered Trevecca Center Clinical Administration.
Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is currently a 5-star rated facility overall by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Trevecca Center also achieved the highest possible star rating for their quality measures and clinical outcomes as released by medicare.gov.
Trevecca Center is known for its storied reputation for success in Nashville. The 240-bed licensed facility specializes in short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and comprehensive respiratory care. The facility has also pioneered comprehensive amputee care to support the vascular and diabetic populations throughout the state of Tennessee. Trevecca Center joins its sister facilities within the CareRite Centers Network under the guidance and mentorship of paralympic gold medalists, Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler.
Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs for patients across the states of New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service, employee engagement, and patient experience, CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.
