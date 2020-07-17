Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Read Up On A Change In Partnership To Your Business

When your business changes, it's important to remember to keep your business tax license up-to-date with the correct information.

The Department of Revenue has made it simple for a person to be added or removed from a business tax license. By filling out and submitting the Change of Partnership Application, the Department of Revenue will obtain the most current information regarding owners, partners, members and officers of the business. It's important that the Department has the most up-to-date information for your business.

If you are an individual looking to be removed from the business tax license, the Department of Revenue may request documentation that would prove you are no longer associated with the business.

Have questions regarding other changes to your business? Visit our Businesses Sales & Use Tax page.

