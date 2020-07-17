» News » 2020 » Bennett Spring State Park hosts public information...

Bennett Spring State Park hosts public information meeting July 31

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 17, 2020 – Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to an informational meeting at 6 p.m., Friday, July 31. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bennett Spring Nature Center. The nature center will be open at 5 p.m. for guests to enjoy and look around.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations. Park staff will be on hand to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A, Lebanon. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 417-532-4388.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###