Lake of the Ozarks State Park hosts public information meeting Aug. 1

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 17, 2020 – Lake of the Ozarks State Park invites the public to an informational meeting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1. The meeting will be held at the Public Beach #1 Shelter. A program on the history of Lake of the Ozarks State Park will be offered following the meeting.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations. Park staff will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park is located at 403 Highway 134 in Kaiser. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 573-348-2696 ext. 236.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

