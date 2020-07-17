Bridge Replacement Project on Route 2010 in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 2010 (Neitz Valley Road), approximately 1 mile south of Freeburg, in Washington Township, Snyder County.

On Wednesday, July 22, Neitz Valley Road will be closed between Route 2003 (Ebenezer Church Road) and Route 2007 (Produce Road), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) department force crew begins work on the bridge replacement.

The work will include removal of the old bridge and replacement with a precast concrete Box Culvert, new approach paving, roadside grading, and guiderail improvements.

A detour using Ebenezer Church Road, Route 2008 (Lenig Road), and Produce Road will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-September of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

