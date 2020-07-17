Route 2014 (Third Street) Resurfacing Project in Loyalsock Township

​Montoursville, PA – The resurfacing project Route 2014 (Third Street), between Country Club Drive and River Avenue, in the area also known as the Golden Strip, will continue next week in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin milling and paving along Third Street. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

This is a $3 million project includes base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this project.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

