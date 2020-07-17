I-76 West Lane, Full Closures Next Two Weeks Ahead of Long-Term Restrictions to Complete Viaduct Project in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A series of lane restrictions and closures will begin next week on westbound Interstate 76 in Center City Philadelphia as PennDOT completes structural repairs and concrete repaving on the 1.1-mile-long viaduct between University Avenue and 30th Street and prepares for the final stage of the project to begin in late August that will reduce the westbound expressway to a single lane and close the westbound South Street ramps around-the-clock for several months, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

This weekend, eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and University Avenue from 12:00 Noon Friday, July 17, to 5:00 AM Monday, July 20, to complete repairs and concrete repaving of the eastbound viaduct.

Westbound I-76 will then be reduced to a single lane between University Avenue and 30th Street from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23 for repairs and paving.

Additional westbound lane restrictions will be in place at night next week for overhead construction between 30th Street and Interstate 676 for construction on a separate project to rehabilitate the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct.

Next weekend, westbound I-76 will be closed between University Avenue and 30th Street from 12:00 Noon Friday, July 24, through 5:00 AM Monday, July 27.

When next weekend’s work on the westbound expressway finishes early Monday, July 27, a series of westbound single-lane daytime and evening closures, ramp closures and overnight and weekend full closures will get underway through mid-to-late August as crews complete repairs and concrete paving of the westbound side of the viaduct.

Once westbound pavement repairs and repaving finishes by Thursday, August 6, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane around-the-clock through late November or early December between University Avenue and 30th Street for the final stage of the project to remove and replace the concrete median barrier. Replacement of the barrier was added to the original contract when crews discovered structural issues with the barrier during earlier stages of viaduct repair.

During all the remaining left lane or full closures on the westbound viaduct, the off-and on-ramps to and from westbound I-76 at South Street will be closed and detoured. Local detours will be posted.

During the full closure of westbound I-76, motorists will be directed to use northbound Interstate 95 and westbound I-676 to access westbound I-76.

No additional eastbound restrictions are expected after this weekend’s repairs, but the two eastbound lanes on I-76 in Center City will be narrowed and shifted away from the median during the median barrier work beginning in August through the end of the project.

PennDOT is taking advantage of reduced traffic volumes on I-76 due to the continuing effects of the pandemic to complete the necessary repairs to the viaduct by year’s end and avoid extending the project into 2021.

During this weekend’s closure of eastbound I-76, motorists will be directed to follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

In addition, the Walnut Street and the South Street ramps to eastbound I-76 will be closed from 12:00 Noon Friday, July 17, to 5:00 AM Monday, July 20, during work on the viaduct. Motorists will be directed to follow local detours to eastbound I-76. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The work is being completed under a $40 million contract that includes repairs and concrete repaving of the Center City viaduct as well repairs of the three-span bridge over Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road). More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

