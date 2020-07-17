High Friction Surface Application Starts Tomorrow on Route 322

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its high friction surface treatment project at four sites in Clinton, Juniata and Mifflin counties. This project will improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists on the impacted routes.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Work at the site on Route 22 westbound approximately two miles past the Arch Rock Road exit in Juniata County is expected to be complete by close of business today. The contractor will complete work at the site on Route 322 eastbound approximately three-quarters of a mile past the Centre/Mifflin County line Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19. Short-term lane closures will be implemented while this work takes place, but those closures will be lifted when the contractor has finished work each day. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

No work is scheduled for Monday, July 20, through Wednesday, July 22. The contractor is not expected to return to the final site on Interstate 80 westbound approximately a quarter mile before the Clinton County rest area at mile marker 194 until Thursday, July 23. PennDOT will issue an update prior to the start of work at the final location.

Overall work on the project includes the application of high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments and other miscellaneous construction at all four work sites. RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc. of Livonia, MI is the contractor for this $518,000 project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-August. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

