Proprietary diesel-fuel hydrotreatment catalysts now being used at Gazprom Neft

Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems, operator of the company’s catalyst business, has supplied a commercial batch of diesel-fuel hydrotreatment catalysts to the Omsk Refinery — this 35,000-tonne consignment being intended for use at a diesel-production hydrotreatment facility at the refinery. Test results show this catalyst to demonstrate high activity, allowing a longer service life in comparison with foreign alternatives. Gazprom Neft began active construction of its cutting-edge catalyst facility in 2019. Future output will be 21,000 tonnes of catalysts per year, including 4,000 tonnes of hydrotreatment catalysts — enough to cover demand from Russia’s oil industry, in full. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021, with investment in the project expected to reach more than RUB30 billion.

Catalysts are essential in the hydrotreatment of diesel fuels to the Euro-5 environmental standard. Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems’ product can be used for longer than other alternatives on the market — as a result of which, spent catalysts need to be replaced less frequently, improving energy efficiency in production, and reducing environmental impacts.

“We are building our own catalyst facility in Omsk: this batch was produced at one of our Russian partners’ sites, using Gazprom Neft’s own proprietary technology. In testing, our catalytic systems demonstrated greater activity and stability in comparison with western alternatives. This product having now been loaded at an existing unit at the Omsk Refinery, launching our new catalyst-production facility will make it possible for us to scale-up production considerably, and offer our new, highly effective catalyst on the market.” Alexander Chembulaev Director General, Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems

“Using innovative scientific developments is one of the key tools in improving the efficiency of the domestic refining industry. The Omsk Refinery, as a technological market leader, is now facilitating the practical implementation of the best scientific solutions, under industrial conditions. Our plant is now providing a unique platform for developing Russian catalyst technologies.” Oleg Belyavksy Director General, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery