Proprietary diesel-fuel hydrotreatment catalysts now being used at Gazprom Neft

Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems, operator of the company’s catalyst business, has supplied a commercial batch of diesel-fuel hydrotreatment catalysts to the Omsk Refinery — this
Catalysts are essential in the hydrotreatment of diesel fuels to the Euro-5 environmental standard. Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems’ product can be used for longer than other alternatives on the market — as a result of which, spent catalysts need to be replaced less frequently, improving energy efficiency in production, and reducing environmental impacts.
“We are building our own catalyst facility in Omsk: this batch was produced at one of our Russian partners’ sites, using Gazprom Neft’s own proprietary technology. In testing, our catalytic systems demonstrated greater activity and stability in comparison with western alternatives. This product having now been loaded at an existing unit at the Omsk Refinery, launching our new catalyst-production facility will make it possible for us to scale-up production considerably, and offer our new, highly effective catalyst on the market.”
Alexander Chembulaev Director General, Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems
“Using innovative scientific developments is one of the key tools in improving the efficiency of the domestic refining industry. The Omsk Refinery, as a technological market leader, is now facilitating the practical implementation of the best scientific solutions, under industrial conditions. Our plant is now providing a unique platform for developing Russian catalyst technologies.”
Oleg Belyavksy Director General, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery
Catalysts used in oil refining processes are nano-structured agents which, when introduced into immediate chemical interactions, speed up chemical reactions in oil refining.
The development of innovative technologies in catalyst production is being undertaken by Gazprom Neft in conjunction with major Russian research and development centres specialising in catalytic processes. The company’s partners on this national project, specifically, are the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis (BIC), Novosibirsk (a Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences) and Samara State Technical University, which are developing technology for producing catalysts for hydrogenation processes. The Centre for New Chemical Technologies (also a Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences and part of the BIC), is also working with the company in developing new technologies and improving existing processes in producing catalysts for catalytic cracking.
High-technology catalyst production at Gazprom Neft will make it possible to meet Russian refineries’ demand for secondary-refining catalysts in full. Total annual production capacity is 21,000 tonnes, comprising 6,000 tonnes of hydrotreatment catalysts and 15,000 tonnes of cat-cracking catalysts — both of which are used in key secondary refining processes making possible the production of Euro-5 motor fuels.
Gazpromneft-Catalytic Systems is a Gazprom Neft subsidiary, managing a major project on developing catalyst production for refineries and establishing a cutting-edge complex to produce high-tech catalysts for key oil refining processes.