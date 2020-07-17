Route 88 Library Road Culvert Replacement Begins Saturday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing culvert replacement work on Route 88 (Library Road) in South Park Township and the Municipality of Bethel Park, Allegheny County will begin Saturday, July 18 weather permitting.

Culvert replacement work, requiring the closure and detour of Route 88, will occur from approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18 continuously through 7 a.m. Saturday, July 25. Route 88 will close to traffic for replacement work on the culvert over Piney Fork Creek between Clifton Road and Churchill Road. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Southbound Route 88 Car Detour

From southbound Route 88, turn left onto Stolz Road

Turn left onto Stewart Road

Turn right onto Brownsville and Library Road

Follow Brownsville and Library Road back to Route 88

End detour

Northbound Route 88 Car Detour

Southbound Route 88 Truck Detour

From southbound Route 88, turn left onto Baptist Road

Turn right onto Broughton Road

Turn right onto Brownsville Road

Stay straight onto Brownsville Road Extension

Follow Brownsville Road Extension back to Route 88

Northbound Route 88 Truck Detour

Additionally, singe-lane restrictions will occur on Route 88 and Clifton Road this weekend as crews conduct paving operations to tie-in the new culvert.

The work is part of the $4.37 million Route 88 improvement project which includes the widening of Route 88, replacement of two stone arch bridges, and the addition of left turning lanes at the Clifton Road (Route 3004) and Churchill Road (Route 3022) intersections. Other work includes the addition of a right turning lane from Clifton Road to southbound Route 88, drainage updates, signal improvements, guide rail upgrades, and pavement marking installation.

C.H & D. Enterprises, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

