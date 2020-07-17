Pipe Replacement Projects on Route 522 in Snyder County Begin Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew in Snyder County will begin replacing deteriorated pipes along Route 522 in Franklin Township between Route 3009 (Paxton Street) and Middleburg Borough. Work will be performed between the 6:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

Traffic will be controlled by alternating single lane closures with flagging. Motorists should expect delays in travel and avoid the area if possible.

Motorists should slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov.

###