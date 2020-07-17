WVDEP extending comment period on restoration plan for Upper Guyandotte River watershed

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (July 17, 2020) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management (DWWM) is extending the comment period for its draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for the Upper Guyandotte River Watershed. A TMDL is a plan of action required by the federal Clean Water Act to restore streams not meeting water quality standards.

The comment period, which was originally set to end on Monday, July 20th, has been extended through Monday, Aug. 3.

The WVDEP hosted a virtual meeting on June 30 to present an overview of the TMDL development process and answer questions. Detailed information and resources for the TMDL are available on the WVDEP website at www.dep.wv.gov/wvtmdl (Select ‘Upper Guyandotte in the table at the bottom of the page). An interactive overview of the project is available here.

Comments must be submitted no later than Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 and should be emailed or sent to:

Email: Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov Mindy Neil, ATTN: Upper Guyandotte TMDL comments West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection 601 57th Street S.E. Charleston, WV 25304

After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.

