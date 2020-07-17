Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ND Highway 3 in Harvey temporarily closed for rail work beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, July 20, ND Highway 3 in Harvey will be temporarily closed to motorists for railroad crossing work. During this closure, Central Pacific Railroad will be replacing the crossing. During this closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

Road signs will be in place to guide motorists through the detour.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

