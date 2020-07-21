RESNET Releases Trends in HERS Rated Homes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year more than one-fifth of all new homes built in the U.S. are rated for their energy efficiency using the Residential Energy Services Network’s (RESNET) Home Energy Rating System (HERS®) Index.
Developed by the Residential Energy Services Network, or RESNET, a HERS Index Score is available only via certified RESNET Energy Raters. Based on several variables that affect the energy efficiency of a home, including exterior walls, attic, windows and doors, heating and cooling systems, ductwork, water heating systems, lighting and appliances, the HERS Index Score tells homeowners and prospective buyers how their homes compare to other similar homes in terms of energy usage.
RESNET has posted a new report that provides a unique glimpse on how homes are built today and the dramatic increase in the energy performance in new homes. The report, “2020 Trends in HERS Rated Homes”. This report is the first of its kind to look at the construction and efficiency trends across all homes receiving a HERS rating in 2019.
The report looks at
• Broad national-level trends in the number of HERS ratings and average index scores.
• State-level trends, including the total number of HERS ratings in each state and the percent of new homes that received a HERS Rating.
• Trends of HERS ratings in cities, including the top 25 cities for single-family and multi-family ratings.
• Individual trends across HERS ratings, including a breakdown of the basic characteristics of rated homes and individual building components.
• The report concludes with a first-of-its-kind look at the demographics of buyers of HERS rated homes based on a 2019 study conducted by mortgage industry giant Freddie Mac.
In 2019, HERS Raters rated almost 242,000 homes. This represents nearly 100,000 more ratings than were completed in 2013 and marks the eighth straight year-over-year increase in HERS ratings. In addition to the record number of HERS ratings, the efficiency of HERS rated homes also improved. The average HERS Index in 2019 was a 59, representing a 41 percent improvement in efficiency over a home built in 2006. Since 2013, the average HERS index score has decreased by four points. Seventy-seven percent of all homes rated last year were one- and two-family dwellings and 23 percent were multifamily units.
In 2019 there were HERS Ratings completed in more than 4,000 individual municipalities. San Antonio, Texas tops the list of municipalities with the highest number of HERS Ratings at more than 4,200 homes. The top 25 municipalities are located across seven states and are responsible for nearly one-fifth of HERS Ratings last year.
As a national aggregate, the average single family HERS Rated home had the following basic characteristics in 2019:
• HERS Index Score: 59
• Number of bedrooms: 3.7
• Conditioned floor area: 2,775 ft2
• Number of floors: 1.6
• Annual energy cost: $1,707
• Annual energy cost savings: $789
• Annual CO2 savings: 2.6 tons
The average multi-family dwelling unit had these basic characteristics in 2019:
• HERS Index Score: 59
• Number of bedrooms: 2.2
• Conditioned floor area: 1,384 ft2
• Annual energy cost: $1,118
• Annual energy cost savings: $504
• Annual CO2 savings: 2.5 ton
Click here to download the full report.
Valerie Briggs
