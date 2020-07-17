FORT BEND COUNTY PROVIDES FREE COVID-19 RECOVERY RESOURCES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX. – Fort Bend County is providing free resources to local businesses recovering from the devastating effects of COVID-19.
Fort Bend County is committed to the successful return of small businesses in our communities. Small Businesses fuel our economy and the stability of our ecosystem is based upon their success.”MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS, USA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT BEND COUNTY – Under the Cares Act, Fort Bend County is helping local businesses recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19. This program has a specific focus on ensuring that minority and disadvantaged businesses are provided the much needed support required to get back up and running.
— Stephen Levi Carter, MBA & Dr. Sterling Carter
This program is known as the “Fort Bend County Entrepreneur Initiative”. The Fort Bend County Entrepreneur Initiative has one mission: to provide educational and coaching services to businesses in Fort Bend County that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a specific focus on targeting minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, disability-owned, and LGBTQ-owned businesses that may have not received the recovery support needed.
Entrepreneurs throughout Fort Bend County will receive one on one business coaching by local and national highly trained business coaches and consultants, invaluable monthly virtual and face to face virtual business resiliency courses, a customized COVID-19 business recovery plan, monthly mastermind strategy meetings, and six months of free access to a robust online business consulting program. Both during and after COVID-19, this will provide Fort Bend County entrepreneurs with the knowledge and support they need to bounce back and sustain.
This program will be offered to 400+ businesses located in Fort Bend County. For more information on this free program, go to www.fortbendentrepreneur.com.
