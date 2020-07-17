Huangpu Mining Plans to Adopt Drones across it's mining sites

Drones are taking flight at Huangpu Mining freight operations, providing enormous safety benefits and efficiency gains

Huangpu Mining (ISIN: CN0397106583), a pioneering cobalt mining company in China whose vision is to become a new mining benchmark company, delivering value and tangible benefits to its shareholders, partners and for the community in which it operates, is pleased to announce that it has plans to adopt drones across its mining sites.

While still in the trial phase, Huangpu Mining’s Hu Weiping, Chief Transformation Officer, sees the potential for drones to be a key part of a tablet-based technological package, incorporating artificial intelligence that provides captains a digital view of their ship.

“All of our chartered ships receive a tablet when they berth. And on the tablet, they can read the tension of the mooring line which has major safety benefits.’’

“The question now is: Can the same tablet become a holistic technological package by also delivering ship hold inspection data, draft readings and other critical information captured by drones? It’s all a bit futuristic but that is the target we are moving to.’’

Like the drones being used across other parts of Huangpu Mining’s operations, marine drones can be programed to carry a range of specific tasks.

Hold inspection reports would continue to be independent assessments but the use of drones promises to cut inspection times per hold from an hour to 15 minutes.

“The hold inspection process involves ships which have five to nine holds which a person checks by climbing down ladders. The inspector has to be physically fit, use fall protection, and carry a parrot (oxygen meter) to make sure there is enough air in the hold. And it takes a lot of time,’’ Hu Weiping said.

“With drones, we can fly them into a hold and capture 4K images, but also infra-red, and other types of cameras that can show cracks or other specific parameters that cannot be seen with the naked eye.’’

