Huangpu Mining Extends Mineralization and Initiates Metallurgical Study

Huangpu Mining, is pleased to announce that drill results from the Huangpu site continue to extend cobalt mineralization

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huangpu Mining (ISIN: CN0397106583), a pioneering cobalt mining company in China whose vision is to become a new mining benchmark company, delivering value and tangible benefits to its shareholders, partners and for the community in which it operates, is pleased to announce that drill results from the Huangpu site continue to extend cobalt mineralization by an additional 60 metres to the west as well as to surface.

Highlights

• High grade intercepts occur within longer intervals of mineralization

• Several mineralized intercepts were found

• Drill results have extended to the surface and by an additional 60 meters to the west for a total strike length of 320 meters

• Metallurgical study commenced to assess concentration methods and resulting recoveries for cobalt and copper

Poon T. Guanqiu, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The outlook for the cobalt market remains strong even though the market has taken a pause. Although lithium, cobalt and graphite stocks are down over the past three months, assertions that cobalt will soon be replaced in electric vehicles cannot be substantiated. The growing EV market will underpin a well-supported view that cobalt production will remain in a deficit position in the years ahead.

The Huangpu Project results have been very compelling and the expanded program on our patented land package will allow us to unlock value at an accelerated pace. Huangpu Mining has a strong treasury and is well positioned as a vertically integrated Asian cobalt pure play.”

Results reported today were completed from underground, in the western extent and specifically targeted the lesser known area, which did not form part of the historic resource estimate. Each hole encountered significant mineralization, further extending the drilled strike length and the up-dip extension of cobalt mineralization and providing confidence to continue drilling to the west.

The metallurgical study commissioned by Huangpu Mining is set to determine optimal concentration methods for cobalt and copper mineralization. Bulk samples were collected from underground. Testing of various extraction methods and measures of recoveries will determine which is ideal to concentrate on.

About Huangpu Mining

Huangpu Mining is a pioneering cobalt mining company in China whose vision is to become a new mining benchmark company, delivering value and tangible benefits to its shareholders, partners and the community in which it operates. The strategy at Huangpu Mining is to explore, develop and refine ethically sourced cobalt within Asia for sale back into the Asian battery market, focusing on its main site in Huangpu, Guangdong. Company’s Board and Management teams are a diverse group of experienced mine-builders, mine-operators, financiers and company-makers, positioning the Huangpu Mining to be at the forefront of the cobalt-driven battery movement in the coming years.