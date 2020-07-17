“Daughters of the Sea” Acquired by Tangled Tree Publishing, Supernatural Suspense Releasing Worldwide May 2021
Tangled Tree Publishing Acquires Magical Suspense, Daughters of the Sea by Best-selling Author HR Mason
Daughters of the Sea will take the reader on a journey across the sea, from the old world to the new, and explore the roots of family history and how those who come before us help forge our paths.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is excited to announce the publication of Ridgefield, Washington-based author HR Mason and her latest novel "Daughters of the Sea". Publishing simultaneously in hardcover and softcover editions, releasing May 22, 2021, under their Tangled Tree imprint, “the darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.”
— HR Mason
"We found best-selling author HR Mason’s book completely captivating, with effortless writing, and an underlying sense of mystery and high suspense that perfectly fits the types of titles we look to create,” said Tangled Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With themes of hope, nature, romance, and secrets, complete with magical gifts and a collision of the past and future, readers will be held spellbound by the world created in Departure Cove, Oregon.
“The detailed imagery and excellent writing pulled me in from the very first page,” says Tangled Tree’s acquisitions editor, Kristin Scearce, “with such a masterful usage of historical flashbacks incorporated throughout the present story to keep the reader turning page after page, eager to reach the fantastic and satisfying conclusion.”
“Helga could feel the pulsing colors vibrating within her own body. The rainbow of lights had always given her a sense of complete connection with nature. They seemed to bridge the gap between her and all of creation. They gave her the strength to do what she must. A rippling sensation trickled through Helga’s body, her pale blonde hair lifting and swirling as a sudden breeze made its way through the barn.” - from Daughters of the Sea
When Runa arrives in Departure Cove, strange things begin to happen. Runa Brandon experiences frightening visions, disturbing dreams, and unexplained physical changes. Then Runa meets Chase Everwine, a wealthy, mysterious man who pursues Runa with a passion that sweeps her off her feet. She falls hard for Chase, in spite of Asta’s warnings that his family cannot be trusted. Secrets and puzzles follow in Chase’s wake, and when Runa sees his family’s estate, Everwine Manor, she feels drawn to it. She doesn’t understand why the house calls to her but is compelled to find out. What Runa doesn’t know is that she is part of a long line of women who are blessed with inexplicable gifts and drawn to the power of the sea. As Runa uncovers the astounding secrets of her family tree, she also comes to realize there is more to her husband than meets the eye.
About the author: Best-selling author HR Mason is an Ohio girl transplanted into the Pacific Northwest. She is a homeschooling mom of three daughters, wife of one mailman, and a people-watching introvert who can be found hiding in the nearest corner. Learn more at heidireneemason.com. Read excerpts of "Daughters of the Sea" at heidireneemason.com.
