Edge-of-the-Seat Supernatural Suspense "The Remembering Tree" is Live Worldwide
From award-winning author HR Mason comes a gripping suspense of hope, resilience, and hardship.
Only she who holds the key will unearth the secrets of the Remembering Tree.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA , October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridgefield, Washington-based author HR Mason and her latest novel "The Remembering Tree" releases today with Tangled Tree Publishing, “the darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.
— The Remembering Tree by HR Mason
"HR Mason offers a stunning supernatural suspense, complete with twists, turns, and so much second-guessing readers will be held captive,” said Tangled Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. "Not only is this a gripping, moving novel, but 'The Remembering Tree' is a story that will stay with readers for a long time."
Still trying to pick up the pieces after the sudden death of her husband, protagonist Gemma Clayborn takes her fifteen-year-old daughter, Opal, and heads for Beacon Shores, a tiny coastal town in the state of Washington. Her plan is to restore Moonstone House, the ancestral estate left to her by her grandmother.
When Gemma arrives in Beacon Shores, Moonstone House immediately captures her heart. There she remembers spending summers there as a child, back before her mother decided they could never go there again. Readers will meet Eric Johnson, the contractor restoring the home, who piques Gemma’s interest. She feels a strange connection to him, almost as if they already know one another.
What intrigues Gemma the most, however, is the strange and beautiful redbud tree in the front yard. The tree seems to know things, whispering to her, urging her to uncover the secrets of the past. The discovery of an old journal leads Gemma--and readers--down the rabbit hole, into the pages of her great-great-grandmother’s life, one that eerily parallels her own. She begins to unravel the story of the women in her family, a history she could have never imagined.
Readers are left asking: Will Gemma figure out the secrets of Moonstone House before it’s too late? Or are some things better left buried in the pages of the journal?
“Standing to her feet, the mother held her hands above the spot where she had buried both the box and the seeds. She began to sing. The little girl had heard her mother’s strange songs many times, and she knew most of them by heart. This one, however, was new. She listened closely as the unfamiliar words fell from her mother’s lips. All at once, the mother focused her gaze on the burial spot. Both of her daughters did the same. The younger one caught her breath as a small, green sprout began to emerge from the dirt. The sprout continued to grow, and within seconds, the trunk of a tree began to form.” - from "The Remembering Tree"
" 'The Remembering Tree' will have you on the edge of your seat wondering what will happen next," said award-winning author HR Mason. "It speaks to the hope and resilience in each of us, and the ability to withstand hardships. It shows us the importance of family—the ones we know, as well as the ones who came before us."
About the author: Best-selling author HR Mason is an Ohio girl transplanted into the Pacific Northwest. She is a homeschooling mom of three daughters, wife of one mailman, and a people-watching introvert who can be found hiding in the nearest corner. Learn more at heidireneemason.com. Read excerpts of "Daughters of the Sea" at heidireneemason.com.
BECKY JOHNSON
Hot Tree Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn