The Price of Atonement: Love, Lies, and Fury — Climbing the Romance Book Charts
Everyone has a breaking point—even this biker. Meet a darker breed of bikers in bestselling author ML Nystrom’s gritty The Dutchmen MC series.
If fury had a name, it would be his.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author ML Nystrom releases her romantic and passion-filled suspense novel titled The Price of Atonement, which will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they journey with the formidable biker, Boots, and single-mom, Janice. As the final book in the bestselling The Dutchmen MC series, The Price of Atonement received numerous praises and positive reviews on Amazon and other online booksellers' websites. The Price of Atonement concludes the gritty series based on the world of a motorcycle club and the members looking to find love and redemption. This final installment delivers a gripping story of a capable and independent heroine on a journey to self-discovery, and a man looking for purpose.
— ML Nystrom, Author
The Price of Atonement follows Boots. Everyone has a breaking point—even him. Abandoned by his club, Boots is trying to find a new place and new purpose in his life. His past plagues him with darkness, and if he faces it, there’s no turning back to the light. The brightest spot in his black universe is another man’s woman, Mama J.
We also meet "Mama J" Janice, an everyday woman who is struggling to make ends me for herself and her children. Day after day, night after night, her life revolves around her identity as a mother and seldom as a woman. Then one day she meets Boots. Mama J discovers what it means to be Janice again, and Boots is desperately seeking to pay for his former sins. Readers will be left with the question: Is the price of atonement too high? One thing is for sure, they will meet a darker breed of bikers in bestselling author ML Nystrom’s gritty The Dutchmen MC series.
“What a fabulous series by ML Nystrom! Definitely darker. Definitely grittier. The storyline was great — there is tons of action from page one and it just kept coming. It is well written and had enough suspense to keep you hooked to the end.” — Intel Chicky Reads Romance Reviews
“I'm hooked on this new series. This story kept me on the edge of my seat. HIGHLY HIGHLY HIGHLY RECOMMEND!” — The Power of Three Reads
“What a terrific series! I loved just about every bit of this fast-paced romantic suspense. It’s everything I want in a MC story. Full of action, danger, illegal activities, heinous villains, evil rivals, sassy club girls, brutality and bloody violence. Yes! Everything fantastic about a biker romance. A must-read!” — Amazon customer review.
Romantic suspense bestselling author ML Nystrom had stories in her head since she was a child. All sorts of stories of fantasy, romance, mystery, and anything else that captured her interest. A voracious reader, she’s spent many hours devouring books; therefore, she found it only fitting she should write a few herself.
ML has spent most of her life as a performing musician and band instrument repair technician, but that doesn’t mean she’s pigeon-holed into one mold. She’s been a university professor, belly dancer, craftsperson, soap maker, singer, rock band artist, jewelry maker, lifeguard, swim coach, and whatever else she felt like exploring. As one of her students said to her once, "Life’s too short to ignore the opportunities." She has no intention of ever stopping... so welcome to her story world. She hopes you enjoy it! Learn more at www.facebook.com/authorMLNystrom
The Price of Atonement (Dutchmen MC #4)
Written by: ML Nystrom
Kindle | Paperback
Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.
BECKY JOHNSON
Hot Tree Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn